Punjab Police ASI shot dead in Amritsar

Amritsar, Nov 17 (PTI) A Punjab Police assistant sub-inspector was shot dead by some unidentified assailants on Friday.

Police said the body of ASI Saroop Singh was found at Khankot village with a bullet injury mark on his head.

Singh left his home on Thursday night with some official documents for Nawa-Pind Police Station where he was posted.

A passerby informed police after he noticed his body on Friday morning, said police.

According to preliminary investigation, Singh died of a single gunshot to the head.

Superintendent of Police Jugraj Singh said police have got some vital clues about the case, adding that further investigation is underway.

The ASI's family members denied that Singh had any personal enmity with anyone. They demanded a thorough probe into the murder.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia slammed the Bhagwant Mann government over the law and order situation in the state. PTI JMS CHS VSD MNK MNK MNK