Punjab Police bust cross-border smuggling module in Ferozepur; 1 held with heroin

Chandigarh, Feb 3 (PTI) Punjab Police has busted a cross-border drug smuggling module with the arrest of one person in Ferozepur district, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the man arrested has links with Pakistan-based drug smugglers.

He is a resident of Chandiwala village, Yadav said, adding that 5.507 kg of heroin was recovered from his possession.

An FIR has been registered, and police teams are probing forward and backward linkages, he said. PTI CHS RHL