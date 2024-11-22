Punjab Police busts arms smuggling module, 6 held

Amritsar, Nov 22 (PTI) Police Commissionerate here on Friday said they have busted trans-border arms smuggling module backed by foreign based smugglers with the arrest of six persons and recovered 10 pistols along with 10 cartridges from their possession.

Those arrested have been identified as Vinod Kumar alias Rangeela of Putlighar, Yuvraj Singh of village Roriwala in Amritsar, Surkhap Singh of village Roriwala in Amritsar, Jugraj Singh alias Jaggu of Plah Sahib road in Amritsar, Amritpal Singh of village Sherpur in Batala and Prabhdeep Singh alias Harman of village Mumrai in Batala.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested accused have been in contact with foreign-based smuggler, who has been pushing huge consignments of weapons into Indian territory via drones and other means.

He said that further investigations are going on to establish backward and forward linkages in this case.

Sharing more details, Commissioner of Police, Amritsar, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that following reliable inputs about the involvement of one of the accused Amritpal in smuggling of weapons, the police teams laid a trap and arrested him along with Prabhdeep from Batala road in Amritsar.

On their disclosure, police teams recovered two 9 mm sophisticated Glock pistols and five .32 bore pistols along with six cartridges from the location pinpointed by them near Verka Bye Pass here, he said.

In another operation based on intel-inputs about the illegal weapon smuggling, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that police teams nabbed accused Jugraj Singh along with his three accomplices from the backside of a college here and and upon their disclosure recovered one Glock pistol and two .32 bore pistols along with four cartridges concealed at an isolated location.

Further investigations are on and more arrests and recoveries are expected in coming days, he said. PTI JMS SUN NB