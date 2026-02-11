Punjab Police busts arms trafficking module in Amritsar, arrests 2 with 5 sophisticated pistols

Chandigarh, Feb 11 (PTI) Punjab Police has busted an arms trafficking module in Amritsar by arresting two persons and recovering five sophisticated pistols from their possession, DGP Gaurav Yadav said on Wednesday.

Those arrested have been identified as Rohit Arora (25) and Harpreet Singh alias Happy (24), both residents of Amritsar district. The seized arms include three 9MM Glock and two .30 bore pistols.

Preliminary probe suggests that the accused were in touch with Pakistan-based smugglers through social media, the DGP said.

The arms consignments were sent via drones, which the accused supplied further on the directions of their handlers, he added.

A probe is on to crack the entire arms racket, the officer said.

Sharing details, Amritsar Commissioner of Police, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, said that acting on specific inputs, police arrested Rohit Arora, who is an associate of gangster Sonu Kangla.

During a search, three pistols were recovered from his possession, including one Glock and two .30 bore pistols, Bhullar said.

On the disclosure of Rohit, Harpreet Singh was arrested with two Glock pistols.

Both are habitual offenders with previous cases under the Prisons Act, Arms Act and the NDPS Act, Bhullar said.