Punjab Police busts Babbar Khalsa terror module; 2 arrested from Jalandhar, IED seized

Chandigarh, Oct 9 (PTI) Punjab Police on Thursday claimed to have busted a Babbar Khalsa International terror module with the arrest of two persons from Jalandhar, and seized an RDX-fitted improvised explosive device along with a remote control.

The improvised explosive device (IED) was intended for a targeted terror attack, DGP Gaurav Yadav said.

“In a major breakthrough against Pakistan’s ISI-backed terror network, the Counter Intelligence, Jalandhar, busts a Babbar Khalsa International terror module operated by UK-based handlers Nishan Jaurian and Adesh Jamarai on the directions of BKI mastermind Harwinder Singh Rinda and recovers 2.5 kg IED/RDX and one remote control,” the DGP said in a post on X.

Two operatives -- Gurjinder Singh and Diwan Singh -- have been arrested from Jalandhar, the officer said.

An FIR has been registered in Amritsar under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Explosives Substances Act, he added. PTI CHS ARI