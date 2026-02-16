Punjab Police busts child trafficking gang, arrests 5 women

Ludhiana, Feb 16 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Monday busted a gang allegedly involved in child trafficking and the sale of a newborn female child with the arrest of five women, police said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Sameer Verma said police arrested five women, including the mother, a nurse, a doctor, and the buyer, while three others are still on the run.

The baby, born on February 13, was reportedly sold for Rs 2.10 lakh to a childless couple from the Nangal village in Moga district, he said.

According to the police, the child's mother allegedly agreed to sell the newborn due to financial constraints and pressure from her husband, who is a labourer and hails from Uttar Pradesh, and they already have four daughters.

The police investigation revealed that the gang, led by Dr. Manmeet Kaur, had planned the sale through a private nursing home in Ludhiana.

The payment was made online, and the deal was finalised with the help of a middleman.

The rescued baby is currently in safe custody, police said.

The accused will be produced before a local court on Monday when police will seek remand for further investigations, they added.