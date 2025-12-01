Punjab Police busts cross-border arms smuggling module; 2 arrested

Chandigarh, Dec 1 (PTI) Punjab Police has unearthed a Pakistan-linked cross-border arms smuggling module with the arrest of two persons in Amritsar, officials said on Monday.

Police also recovered seven weapons from their possession.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said those arrested have been identified as Balwinder Singh (32), a resident of Bhindi Nain village, and Jugraj Singh alias Jagga (29) from Mulla Behram village, both in Amritsar district.

Jugraj has cases of murder, Arms Act, and Narcotics Drugs Psychotropic Substances Act registered against his name, the DGP said.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused were acting on the directions of a Pakistan-based handler, who assigned them pickup points and delivery routes for illegal arms circulation through WhatsApp.

The DGP said further investigation is underway to establish the forward and backward linkages of the module.

Sharing operational details, Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted Balwinder Singh at a checkpoint near the Cantonment area and seized five illegal pistols from his possession.

Based on Balwinder's disclosure, police arrested his associate Jugraj and recovered two .30 bore pistols from him, Bhullar said.

Initial probe has revealed that both the accused lived near the International Border, which made it convenient for them to support the cross-border smuggling racket, Bhullar said.

The duo was active in the Amritsar Rural sector, assisting in the movement and distribution of smuggled arms, he added. PTI CHS ARI