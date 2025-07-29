Punjab Police busts cross-border arms smuggling module

Chandigarh, Jul 29 (PTI) Punjab Police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a cross-border arms smuggling module and apprehended an operative working under the directions of a Pakistan-based smuggler.

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, in a post on X, said the accused had retrieved a weapon consignment from near the India-Pakistan border and was en route to deliver it when a police team intercepted him.

"In a major intelligence-led operation, Counter Intelligence - #Amritsar busts a cross-border arms smuggling module and apprehends one operative working under the directions of a #Pakistan-based smuggler and recovers 5 Pistols (2 x 9MM, 2 x .30 bore, 1 x .32 bore)," Yadav said on X.

"Preliminary investigation reveals links to a Pakistan-based smuggler. The arms were meant for criminals and gangsters to disturb peace and harmony in the region," the DGP said.

An FIR has been registered at the State Special Operation Cell, Amritsar. Further investigation is underway to expose the entire network and its linkages, he said. PTI SUN RHL