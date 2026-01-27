Punjab Police busts cross-border narco, arms smuggling module

Chandigarh, Jan 27 (PTI) Punjab Police on Tuesday said the Amritsar Commissionerate Police busted a cross-border narco and arms smuggling module with the arrest of four alleged operatives.

The police recovered 1.5 kg heroin and Rs 1.98 lakh cash from their possession, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here.

Those arrested have been identified as Jaskinder Singh alias Sikander, Harpal Singh, Gurmukh Singh and Sukhdeep Singh, all residents of the Ranian village in Amritsar.

Apart from recovering heroin and cash, the police also recovered two sophisticated pistols along with 34 live cartridges, manufactured in Pakistan Ordnance Factory (POF), from their possession.

Investigation revealed that the arrested accused, in active connivance with their foreign-based handlers, were allegedly in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers through social media platforms.

Acting on their directions, the arrested persons were allegedly retrieving consignments of illegal arms and heroin being transported via drones from across the border, and further supplying to various locations in Punjab, he said.

The DGP said further investigation is underway to trace forward and backward linkages in the case.

Sharing operational details, Commissioner of Police, Amritsar, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that acting on secret information, police carried out a well-planned operation and arrested four accused allegedly involved in cross-border smuggling and recovered cash and 34 live cartridges from their possession.

On the disclosure statements of Gurmukh Singh and Sukhdeep Singh, police teams recovered two pistols, while the consignment of heroin was recovered on the disclosure of Jaskinder Singh and Harpal Singh, he added.

Bhullar said further investigation has revealed that all the accused are related to each other and belong to the same extended family. PTI CHS MNK MNK