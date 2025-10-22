Punjab police busts cross-border weapons smuggling network, 4 held

Chandigarh, Oct 22 (PTI) Punjab Police have busted a cross-border smuggling network and arrested four operatives and recovered four sophisticated pistols with live ammunition from them.

Preliminary investigation reveals that the arrested accused were working on the directions of a Pakistan-based smuggler who had been orchestrating cross-border weapons movement into Punjab, Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav said on Wednesday.

"In a major breakthrough, State Special Operation Cell (#SSOC), Amritsar busts a cross-border smuggling network and apprehends four operatives: Jugraj Singh @ Chiri, Kulbir Singh @ Nannu @ Kalu, Arshdeep Singh and Nachattar Singh, all residents of #TarnTaran & recovers four sophisticated pistols of 30 bore with live ammunition," the DGP said in a post on X.

He said an FIR has been registered at the police station, SSOC, Amritsar. Further investigation is underway to expose and dismantle the entire network, including its backward and forward linkages, the DGP said.

"@PunjabPoliceInd reaffirms its commitment to dismantling cross-border arms smuggling networks and curbing the spread of illegal weapons & organised crime in #Punjab," he said in the post.