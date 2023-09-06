Punjab Police busts drug smuggling racket in Amritsar, 15 kg heroin seized

Chandigarh, Sep 6 (PTI) Punjab Police on Wednesday busted a trans-border drug smuggling racket and arrested one person after recovering 15 kg of heroin in Amritsar, a senior police official said.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the accused has been identified as Harpreet Singh and a case has been registered against him.

“In an intelligence-led operation, @AmritsarRPolice has busted a major trans-border narcotics smuggling ring with arrest of one person Harpreet Singh and seizure of 15 Kg Heroin,” Yadav posted on X.

An FIR under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered. Names of four persons surfaced during the investigation and raids are being conducted to nab them, added Yadav. PTI CHS MNK SKY