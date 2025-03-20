Punjab Police busts drugs-hawala racket with 5 arrests; seizes narcotics, cash, weapons

Chandigarh, Mar 20 (PTI) Punjab Police has dismantled a drugs and hawala racket with the arrest of five persons after a brief exchange of fire, and seized illegal weapons, narcotics and cash from their possession.

"In a decisive action against drug financing, @TarnTaranPolice dismantles a drug and hawala syndicate, leading to the arrest of five persons and the recovery of illegal weapons, narcotics, and cash," Director General of Police (DGP), Gaurav Yadav, posted on X on Thursday.

"During the operation the accused opened fire on the police party, prompting a swift response. Two accused sustained leg injuries and were immediately provided medical care," the DGP said.

Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Iqbal Singh, "a key facilitator of hawala transactions linked to Dubai-based drug cartels", the officer said.

Singh has confessed to channelling Rs 50 crore over the last three months to support cross-border drugs smuggling, the DGP said.

"An FIR has been registered under the NDPS Act, Arms Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita," he said.

Seven kg opium, three pistols (30 bore) with six magazines, Rs 23.10 lakh in drug money, and a currency counting machine were among the seizures made by the police, the DGP said. PTI SUN ARI