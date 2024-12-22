Punjab Police busts drugs smuggling module with arrest of 2 people, recovers 10 kg heroin

Chandigarh, Dec 22 (PTI) The Punjab Police have busted a trans-border narco-smuggling module with the arrest of two individuals and the recovery of 10 kg of heroin in Amritsar district, an official said on Sunday.

Advertisment

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav stated that the arrested individuals were in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers.

"In a major breakthrough, Amritsar Commissionerate Police busts trans-border narco-smuggling module and apprehends two persons--Sukhdev Singh & Avtar Singh -- linked to #Pak-based smugglers and recovers 10 Kg Heroin," Yadav said in a post on X.

"Preliminary investigations reveal that the arrested individuals were in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers and in 2015, two Pakistan nationals crossed the border with 19.5 kg of heroin, and they, along with the arrested individuals, were apprehended with 2.5 kg of heroin, Rs 65 lakh in drug money, one pistol, and one rifle," he said.

Advertisment

While Sukhdev Singh was released from jail last year, Avtar Singh was granted bail in September, he added.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered at Police Station Gate Hakima, Amritsar. The senior officer also mentioned that investigations are underway to establish the backward and forward linkages. PTI SUN ARD ARD