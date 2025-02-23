Punjab Police busts extortion racket, cop among two arrested

Chandigarh, Feb 23 (PTI) An assistant sub-inspector of police was among two arrested in connection with an extortion racket busted by the Punjab Police.

Surjit Singh, the assistant sub-inspector (ASI), was posted in Batala. He has been dismissed from service. The other arrested accused has been identified as Ankus Maini.

In a major breakthrough, Batala police bust a major extortion racket run by US-based Gurdev Jassal and apprehended two persons, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X on Sunday.

Jassal's associates fired at the petrol pump of a Kalanaur-based businessman with an intention to intimidate and extort him.

"After continuous threat calls and demand of Rs 1 crore, the businessman eventually paid Rs 50 lakh on February 11," DGP Yadav said.

Singh and Maini were arrested for their involvement in the collection and the distribution of extortion funds, he added.

Jassal's gang used foreign numbers to threaten victims and coordinate payments, ensuring that the funds were routed through multiple intermediaries, the DGP said and added Rs 83 lakh, illegal weapons and luxury vehicles were seized from the duo.

In a statement, Yadav said probes revealed that ASI Singh and Maini were involved in the collection and the distribution of extortion funds.

ASI Singh has been dismissed from service under Article 311(2) of the Constitution. Further investigations are underway to establish backward and forward linkages, he added.

Sharing details of the operation, Senior Superintendent of Police (Batala) Suhail Qasim Mir said the Batala Sadar SHO received intelligence a few days ago regarding a local police official's involvement in handling extortion money.

Following the input, an operation was launched, leading to Singh's arrest. Based on his confession about concealing a large amount of money at his house, a team reached his residence at Harnam Nagar and seized Rs 76.32 lakh in cash, Mir said.

Singh claimed that the money had been sent by his son, who is settled in the US, he added.

However, during a technical investigation, Maini -- who had handed over the money to Singh -- was tracked and arrested.

He disclosed that the money had been extorted by US-based Jassal.

Police teams seized Rs 5.91 lakh, one .32 bore pistol and two cartridges from him. They also impounded his car.

A further probe revealed that Singh's two sons were in close contact with Jassal, facilitating transfer of the extorted funds to the gangster in exchange for a cut of the profits, Mir said.

ASI Singh had used these funds to recently buy two plots and an SUV, which has also been impounded.

A case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act at Batala Sadar police station. Provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act were also added, the police said. PTI SUN SZM SZM