Punjab Police busts interstate arms smuggling racket; 2 arrested

Chandigarh, Jun 11 (PTI) Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said Tuesday an interstate arms smuggling racket backed by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has been busted with the arrest of two of its operatives.

Police have seized two 9 mm Glock pistols and a .30 bore pistol, along with 13 live cartridges and two mobile phones, he said, identifying those arrested as Harshdeep Singh of Tarn Taran's Ratoke village and Shubham Kumar of Amritsar's Guru Nanakpura.

Both have cases pertaining to drugs and the Arms Act registered against them, Yadav said, adding that the two met each other while they were lodged in Ferozepur prison.

The DGP said the Amritsar Rural Police have also booked a Rajasthan-based operative identified as Bhupinder Singh, a close aide of Bishnoi, and raids are on to nab him.

Bhupinder Singh used to supply arms consignments to Harshdeep Singh and Shubham Kumar to be delivered to criminal elements, Yadav added.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Amritsar Rural) Satinder Singh said Harshdeep Singh and Kumar were arrested while they were on their way to deliver a weapons consignment.

Police teams had set up a trap for them in the Gharinda police station area after being tipped off, he said.

Further investigations are on to trace the network of this module, the officer added.