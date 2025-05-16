Punjab Police busts ISI-controlled, Pak-based narco-smuggling module; 1 held

Chandigarh, May 16 (PTI) Punjab Police on Friday said it has busted a Pakistan-based and ISI-controlled narco-smuggling module and arrested its Indian operative with 85 kg of heroin.

The module was being operated by a UK-based drug handler, it said.

Director General of Punjab Police Gaurav Yadav termed it the "biggest drug seizure of 2025". He said the Indian operative has been identified as Amarjot Singh alias Jota Sandhu, a resident of Bhittewad village in Amritsar.

"In the biggest drug seizure of 2025, @TarnTaranPolice busts a cross-border, #ISI-controlled-#Pakistan based narco-smuggling module operated by #UK-based drug handler Lalli and arrests his #India-based operative, Amarjot Singh @ Jota Sandhu, resident of Vill. Bhittewad, Amritsar Rural and recovers 85 Kg Heroin," Yadav posted on X.

The Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is Pakistan's military intelligence agency.

The DGP said an FIR has been registered and further investigations are ongoing to trace backward and forward linkages.

"We are actively pursuing leads and expect more arrests and recoveries in the coming days," he said.

Punjab Police remains unwavering in its war against drugs, "and such recoveries reaffirm our resolve to make Punjab drug-free", he said.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued later, Yadav said Amarjot Singh was using his residence as a major stash point for the network. He was working at the behest of his UK-based handler Lalli and was receiving drug consignments from cross-border drug smugglers, who used drones to transport the contraband.

A probe has also revealed that Amarjot Singh collected heroin consignments from various border points and distributed them to local suppliers in different areas of Punjab, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Tarn Taran, Abhimanyu Rana, said acting on reliable information, a police team conducted a targeted operation and apprehended Amarjot Singh from Chabhal Road in Tarn Taran and recovered 5 kg of heroin from his scooter.

During questioning, he disclosed that he had concealed two consignments of 40 kg each at Rakh Sarai Amanat Khan and in a washing machine at his house, said the SSP.

Teams were dispatched to both the locations and they seized the contraband, taking the total recovery to 85 kg, he added.

Efforts are being made to uncover the entire network of suppliers, dealers, buyers and hawala handlers to ascertain the total quantity of drugs received by the arrested accused so far, the officer said.

A case has been registered under various provisions of the law at Tarn Taran City Police Station. PTI SUN RHL