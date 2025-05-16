Punjab Police busts ISI-controlled, Pak-based narco-smuggling module; one arrested

Chandigarh: Punjab Police on Friday said it has busted a Pakistan-based and ISI-controlled narco-smuggling module and arrested its Indian operative with 85 kg of heroin.

The module was being operated by a UK-based drug handler, police said.

"In the biggest drug seizure of 2025, @TarnTaranPolice busts a cross-border, #ISI-controlled-#Pakistan based narco-smuggling module operated by #UK-based drug handler Lalli and arrests his #India-based operative, Amarjot Singh @ Jota Sandhu, resident of Vill. Bhittewad, Amritsar Rural and recovers 85 Kg Heroin," Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav posted on X.

The Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is Pakistan's military intelligence agency.

Yadav said Amarjot was receiving consignments from smugglers across the border and supplying drugs across Punjab. His residence served as a major stash point for the network, the police chief said.

DGP Yadav said an FIR has been registered and further investigations are ongoing to trace backward and forward linkages.

"We are actively pursuing leads and expect more arrests and recoveries in the coming days," he said.

Punjab Police remains unwavering in its war against drugs, "and such recoveries reaffirm our resolve to make Punjab drug-free", he said.