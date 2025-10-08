Punjab Police busts Pak-based narco-hawala module, 2 handlers arrested

Chandigarh, Oct 8 (PTI) Punjab Police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a Pakistan-based narcotics and hawala racket and arrested two key handlers of the "well-organised" network.

According to officials, police seized more than 5 kg of heroin and over Rs 29 lakh in drug money in the operation.

"In a major breakthrough against trans-border narcotics smuggling, the CIA (Crime Investigation Agency) of Ferozepur police has busted a Pakistan-based, well-organised narco-hawala syndicate and recovered 5.150 kg heroin and Rs 29,16,700 as drug money," Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

"Two key handlers, Sajan s/o Ramesh and Resham s/o Younis, linked to a Pak-based notorious smuggler have been arrested," he said.

The two suspects were managing large heroin consignments and hawala transactions across Ferozepur and its adjoining areas, the DGP said.

Police have registered an FIR under the relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigation is underway to trace the forward and backward links of the narco-hawala racket, the DGP said.