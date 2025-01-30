Punjab Police busts terror module linked to Lakhbir Singh alias Landa, 4 held

Chandigarh, Jan 30 (PTI) A module linked to foreign-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa was busted with the arrest of four people following a brief exchange of fire in Tarn Taran, Punjab Police said on Thursday.

The accused were reportedly being operated by USA-based Gurdev Singh alias Jaisal Chambhal and Canada-based Satbir alias Satta Naushehra, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, on Thursday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Robinjeet Singh alias Robin of Muradpura in Tarn Taran, Harpreet Singh alias Happy of Usman in Tarn Taran, Navjot Singh alias Nav of Kalanaur in Gurdaspur, and Jagdeep Singh alias Jagga of Ghuman Kalan in Gurdaspur.

Police also recovered two hand grenades, two sophisticated .30 bore pistols, ammunition and three magazines from their possession.

Yadav said that during questioning, the accused confessed that the seized hand grenades and weapons were supplied by Jaisal Chambhal through his unknown associate.

Further, they revealed they were planning to target someone at the behest of Chambhal and Naushehra.

The arrested individuals are linked to multiple criminal cases, including extortion and gang-related violence, he added.

The DGP stated that further investigations are underway to establish backward and forward linkages in this case.

Sharing operation details, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Tarn Taran, Abhimanyu Rana, said that following inputs about two suspects traveling in a car, a police team set up a check post near Thathian Mahantan village on Sirhali Road.

After tracking the car, the police team attempted to stop the vehicle, but the accused opened fire, prompting police to retaliate, he said.

During the exchange of fire, accused Robin sustained a bullet injury to his leg and was admitted to the Civil Hospital.

The SSP added that, as a result of this operation and after interrogating the accused, two more gang members -- Navjot alias Nav and Jagdeep alias Jagga -- were arrested, leading to the recovery of another sophisticated pistol along with ammunition from their possession. PTI CHS ARD ARD