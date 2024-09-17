Punjab police busts trans-border narcotic smuggling network, 1 held

Amritsar, Sep 17 (PTI) Punjab Police on Tuesday busted a trans-border narcotic smuggling network and arrested a woman in the case, officials said.

Kanwaljit Kaur of Hargobindpura in Chheharta was held after recovering 4.580 kg of heroin from her possession, said Commissioner of Police, Amritsar, Ranjit Singh Dhillon here.

Dhillon said Kaur and her son-in-law, Jugraj Singh were in touch with various Pakistan-based drug smugglers and were engaged in drug trafficking.

Drones were being used to transport the drug consignments from Pakistan, he added.

Dhillon said police teams received reliable inputs that Kaur had retrieved a drug consignment, which was presently in her possession.

Acting swiftly on the inputs, police teams laid a trap and successfully arrested the accused from her rented residence on Golden Avenue in Chheharta.

Investigations are ongoing to establish backwards and forward linkages in this case.