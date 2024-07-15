Punjab Police busts weapon smuggling racket, arrests 2 associates of Canada-based terrorist

Chandigarh, Jul 15 (PTI) Punjab Police on Monday said it has busted an interstate weapon smuggling module with the arrest of two operatives of Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa.

The police recovered six pistols from the accused, said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

"In an intelligence-based operation, Punjab Police busts interstate weapon smuggling module and apprehends 2 operatives of foreign-based terrorist Lakhbir @ Landa and recovers six sophisticated pistols along with magazines and ammunition (sic)," Yadav said in a post on X.

He said a case has been registered in connection with the matter at the State Special Operation Cell in Amritsar.

The DGP said investigation in the matter is underway to establish the backward and forward linkages of the module and to further arrest the remaining accused and dismantle the illegal weapon smuggling racket operating from Madhya Pradesh.

He added that stern action will be taken against all those involved in organised crime and illegal weapon networks.

On Sunday, the police had said that five associates of Lakhbir Singh were arrested. PTI CHS RPA RPA