Punjab Police carries out special operation against anti-social elements

Chandigarh, Aug 9 (PTI) A special operation against anti-social elements, drug traffickers and bootleggers was carried out in Punjab during which all the vehicles entering or exiting the state borders were checked.

During the operation, conducted from 11 am to 2 pm simultaneously in all the districts on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav, all the senior police officers of border districts were directed to have checkpoints at strategic places in their respective districts.

Sharing details, Special DGP Arpit Shukla said well-coordinated check points involving over 600 police personnel were set up at 71 entry and exit points of 10 districts, which share boundaries with four border states and UT Chandigarh.

The 10 inter-state border districts include Pathankot, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Fazilka, Rupanagar, SAS Nagar, Patiala, Sangrur, Mansa, Hoshiarpur and Bathinda.

He said as many as 2,464 vehicles entering or exiting Punjab were checked, of which 286 were fined and nine were impounded during the operation.

Police teams have also registered four FIRs and arrested nine persons during the operation.