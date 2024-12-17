Punjab Police chief visits Amritsar, reviews law and order situation

Chandigarh, Dec 17 (PTI) Punjab's Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav on Tuesday visited Amritsar and held a meeting with officials to review the law and order situation.

He said he directed all officers to ensure professional policing and strict action against lawbreakers.

"Visited Amritsar to review the law and order situation and held a meeting with all officers and SHOs from Commissionerate Amritsar, and the districts Amritsar Rural, Batala and Tarn Taran. Emphasised our top policing priorities on counter-terrorism, organised crime, drug trafficking, and street crime," he said in a post on X.

"Investigations to be conducted professionally and in a scientific manner, utilising technical and forensic tools for detection of crimes and ensuring convictions of accused persons," he added. PTI CHS CHS SZM SZM