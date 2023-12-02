Punjab Police committed to ensure safety of national oil, gas assets: ADGP Srivastava

Chandigarh, Dec 2 (PTI) The Punjab Police is committed to ensure the safety and security of national projects and infrastructure related to the oil and gas sectors, a senior police official said on Saturday.

Advertisment

Additional Director General of Police (Security) S S Srivastava also stressed on the importance of having a strong information network to prevent theft of oil and pipeline leakages.

Special mock drills and operations, particularly at the Bathinda and Jalandhar refineries, should be held to counter any sort of security issues, he said while addressing the fourth Onshore Security Coordination Committee (OSCC) meeting for the State of Punjab.

During the meeting, the importance of regular upgrade of contingency plans according to technological advancements was also discussed, according to an official statement.

Advertisment

Srivastava was attending the meeting on the behalf of Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, it said.

Participants, including from oil and gas companies, also discussed standard operating procedures, scaling up of security and keeping vigil through CCTV cameras and drones.

ADGP (Counter Intelligence) Amit Prasad, Gas Authority of India Limited's working advisor (security) Saurabh Tolumbia and representatives from various organisations such as GAIL, IOCL, HPCL, BPCL, HMEL, Think Gas and Torrent Gas attended the meet.

Advertisment

Representatives from Intelligence Bureau, Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force, fire and mining departments of Punjab were also present, the statement said.

Various suggestions were also made by Border Security Force (BSF) Deputy Inspector General Shashank regarding exchanging inputs with heads of the vital installations for better preparedness, it said.

Matters related to law and order were also discussed by ADGP Prasad and Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) P K Yadav, the statement said. PTI CHS ANB ANB