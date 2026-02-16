Punjab Police conducts 516 raids on day 27 of anti-gangster drive, arrests 181

Chandigarh, Feb 16 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Monday conducted 516 raids across the state on the 27th day of its anti-gangster campaign and arrested 181 people, officials said.

The campaign was launched on January 20, on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and initiated by Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

The police said raids were carried out at locations linked to associates of gangsters in coordination with the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF).

Two weapons were recovered from the arrested persons.

With Monday's count, the total number of arrests since the start of the campaign has risen to 9,442.

Preventive action was taken against 67 persons, while 139 were released after verification.

Among those arrested were seven proclaimed offenders.

People can share information about gangsters and criminal activities anonymously through the Anti-Gangster Helpline 93946-93946, the police said.

Meanwhile, on the 352nd day of the anti-drug campaign 'Yudh Nashian Virudh', the police arrested 77 alleged drug smugglers and recovered 2 kg heroin, 1,345 intoxicant tablets or capsules, and Rs 69,120 "drug money" from their possession.

A total of 49,841 people have been arrested over the course of the drive which has been going on for almost a year.

In a separate case, Bathinda police arrested an alleged drug smuggler with 1.5 kg heroin on him. PTI VSD VN VN