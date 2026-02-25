Punjab Police conducts 546 raids on day 36 of anti-gangster drive

Chandigarh, Feb 25 (PTI) Punjab Police on Wednesday said it conducted 546 raids across the state and arrested 148 people on the 36th day of its anti-gangster campaign.

The drive "Gangstran Te Vaar" was launched on January 20 this year on the direction of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann.

The police said two weapons were recovered during the raids on Wednesday.

With the latest action, total arrests under the campaign have reached 11,413. Preventive action was taken against 143 persons, while 134 were released after verification, the police said.

Three proclaimed offenders were also arrested during the operation.

The police appealed to the public to share information about gangsters and criminal activities through the Anti-Gangster Helpline number 93946-93946, assuring anonymity.

The campaign is being carried out by district police teams in coordination with the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF).

Meanwhile, on the 361st day of its anti-drug campaign "Yudh Nashian Virudh", police arrested 88 alleged drug smugglers and seized 5 kg of heroin, 175 intoxicant tablets/capsules and Rs 27,520 of "drug money".

With this, the total number of arrestsin 361 days has reached 51,216.

As part of the de-addiction initiative, the police said 30 people were persuaded to undergo de-addiction and rehabilitation treatment. PTI VSD RT RT RT