Punjab Police conducts 587 raids, arrests 183 during anti-gangster campaign

Chandigarh, Feb 24 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Tuesday conducted 587 raids across the state on the 35th day of its ongoing anti-gangster campaign "Gangstran Te Vaar" and arrested 183 persons, officials said.

The campaign was launched on January 20, under the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to make the state gangster-free.

It is being carried out under the supervision of Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav in coordination with the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) and district police teams.

Police said three weapons were recovered during the raids.

With the latest action, the total number of arrests under the campaign has reached 11,265.

Preventive action was also taken against 150 persons, while 133 were released after verification and questioning.

Seven proclaimed offenders were also arrested during the operation.

Police appealed to the public to share information about gangsters and criminal activities through the Anti-Gangster Helpline number 93946-93946, assuring anonymity.

Meanwhile, under the anti-drug drive "Yudh Nashian Virudh", which completed 360 days, police arrested 83 drug smugglers on Tuesday.

The police recovered 431 grams of heroin, 12 kg of poppy husk, 323 intoxicant tablets/capsules and Rs 4,860 drug money from their possession.

With this, the total number of drug smugglers arrested in the last 360 days has risen to 51,086.

Police also said that 25 persons were persuaded to undergo de-addiction and rehabilitation treatment as part of the ongoing drive. PTI VSD NB NB