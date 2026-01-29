Punjab Police conducts 765 raids under anti-gangster drive, 157 held

Chandigarh, Jan 29 (PTI) Punjab Police on Thursday said it has conducted 765 raids at identified and mapped locations linked to associates of gangsters across the state as part of its ongoing crackdown against gangsters.

Police teams from all the districts, in coordination with the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Punjab, have been conducting special operations across the state under the "Gangstran Te Vaar" drive.

On the 10th day of the drive, police teams checked as many as 576 individuals, of which 157 were arrested, and three firearms were recovered from their possession, while preventive action has been taken against 160 persons.

People can anonymously report information related to wanted criminals and gangsters, and also share tips on crime and criminal activity, through the Anti Gangster Helpline number 93946-93946, police said.

A cash reward of up to Rs 10 lakh will be given for information leading to the arrest of gangsters.

Meanwhile, police teams continued their drive against drugs "Yudh Nashian Virudh" for the 334th day with 104 drug smugglers arrested on Thursday and recovered 43.6 kg heroin, 7 kg opium, 13 kg Ganja and 369 intoxicant tablets/capsules from their possession, they said.

With this, the total number of drug smugglers arrested reached 46,970 in 334 days, they added. PTI CHS HIG HIG