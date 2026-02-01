Punjab Police conducts 767 raids on day 13 of anti-gangster drive; 148 arrested

Chandigarh, Feb 1 (PTI) Punjab Police on Sunday carried out 767 raids across the state on the 13th day of its anti-gangster campaign and arrested 148 persons, officials said.

The campaign 'Gangstran Te Vaar' is aimed at making Punjab a gangster-free state and was launched on January 20 under the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and is being led by Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

Police teams from all districts, in coordination with the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), are conducting special operations across the state.

On its 13th day, police carried out 767 raids and arrested 148 people. They also recovered four weapons.

With the latest arrests, the total number of persons held since the launch of the campaign has reached 4,061. Police also took preventive action against 178 individuals, while 291 persons were verified and released after questioning. Fourteen proclaimed offenders were also arrested during the operation.

Police urged people to share information related to wanted criminals and gangsters anonymously through the Anti-Gangster Helpline number 93946-93946.

Meanwhile, continuing its drive against drugs under the campaign 'Yudh Nashian Virudh', Punjab Police on the 337th day arrested 73 drug smugglers and recovered 2.8 kg heroin, 252 grams of opium, 386 intoxicant tablets and capsules, and Rs 14,730 in drug money.

With this, the total number of drug smugglers arrested in 337 days has reached 47,355. As part of de-addiction efforts, police also persuaded 30 persons to undergo de-addiction and rehabilitation treatment on Sunday. PTI VSD HIG HIG