Punjab Police conducts anti-drugs drive around railway, bus stations

Chandigarh, Jun 17 (PTI) Punjab Police on Monday conducted a special cordon and search operation (CASO) in and around all railway stations and bus stands across the state.

The drive was part of the ongoing drive against drugs and those involved in illegal narcotics trade and was conducted on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav.

Special Director General of Police Arpit Shukla said all officers were asked to personally supervise the operation and deploy at least two police teams per railway station and bus stand under the supervision of gazetted rank officers to carry out this operation.

"We had strictly instructed all police personnel to deal with every person in a friendly and polite manner while frisking them during the course of this operation," he added.

He said that over 350 police teams, involving over 2,500 police personnel, were deputed across the state to look for suspicious persons at different railway stations and bus stands in the state while ensuring minimum inconvenience to them.

As many as 2,841 people were checked during the operation conducted at 106 railway stations and 178 bus stands in the state, he added. PTI CHS SKY SKY