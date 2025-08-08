Punjab Police conducts checking at railway stations ahead of Independence Day

Chandigarh, Aug 8 (PTI) Amidst the heightened security in Punjab to ensure peaceful celebrations of forthcoming Independence Day, the state police on Friday conducted a cordon and search operation (CASO) at several railway stations across the state.

The operation was carried out in all 28 police districts simultaneously from 11 am to 2 pm on the directions of Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav as part of the ongoing special operations ahead of the Independence Day.

Special Director General of Police (law and order) Arpit Shukla, who personally monitored this state-level operation, said that all the police commissioners and senior superintendents of police were asked to ensure heavy deployment of police force under the supervision of SP rank officers to make this operation successful.

He said that people entering and exiting the railway stations were checked during the operation which was conducted at 151 railway stations in the state.

At least 72 suspicious persons were also rounded up for questioning during the operation, he added.