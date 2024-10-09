Punjab Police conducts cordon and search operation across state

Chandigarh, Oct 9 (PTI) An extensive cordon and search operation aimed at pre-empting street crimes was conducted across Punjab by the state police on Wednesday.

Director General of Punjab Police Gaurav Yadav said the operation was carried out between 11 am and 3 pm in all police districts of the state.

In Mohali's Balongi, Yadav personally interacted with the residents and shopkeepers.

"The operation was aimed at infusing fear among anti-social elements and instilling a sense of security among the common people," he said.

Yadav said the 'CASO (cordon and search operation) for safe neighbourhood' initiative involves a multi-faceted approach under which crime data is analysed to study patterns, identify hotspots, and understand criminal profiles to act strategically and avert petty crimes.

To deter criminals, police presence will be increased at the identified hotspots while CCTV surveillance is being bolstered through collaborations with local bodies departments and stakeholders, including RWAs, market associations, institutions, and homeowners, he said.

Yadav said police are also focusing on preventing drug sales near educational institutions and identifying and monitoring vulnerable areas.

By leveraging technology and community outreach, this initiative seeks to prevent street crimes and foster a safer environment for residents, he added.

Meanwhile, special DGP Arpit Shukla said more than 1,500 police teams, comprising over 11,000 police personnel, cordoned off several crime hotspots across the state while 140 FIRs were registered and the credentials of suspicious people were verified. PTI CHS RHL