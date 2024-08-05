Punjab police conducts cordon operation around judicial complexes

Chandigarh, Aug 5 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Monday conducted a cordon and search operation in all districts and around sub-divisional courts across the state.

The checking was conducted from 11 am to 2 pm simultaneously in all the districts.

Special Director General of Police Arpit Shukla said policemen were also asked to conduct checking of all suspicious persons in and around the court complexes, besides carrying out checking of all the vehicles parked around the complexes by using the Vahan app.

Police teams were also asked to make sure that Door Frame Metal Detector (DFMDs) and CCTV cameras installed at premises of judicial complexes are functioning.

In a statement, Shukla said police frisked as many as 1,421 suspicious people found roaming around the court complexes.

As many as 1,850 vehicles stationed at different parking around court premises were also checked during which police issued 62 challans and impounded one vehicle.

He said that the purpose to carry out this checking was to ensure foolproof security arrangements at judicial complexes.