Punjab Police conducts flag marches in sensitive areas on Republic Day eve

Chandigarh, Jan 25 (PTI) Teams of the Punjab Police on Sunday carried out flag marches in sensitive areas across the state amid heightened security to ensure peaceful celebrations on the Republic Day, officials said.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav has directed the Commissioners of Police (CPs) and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) to ensure foolproof security arrangements in their respective jurisdictions. He also asked all the SHOs and gazetted officers to remain in the field till the culmination of the Republic Day event.

Special DGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla said police teams conducted flag marches in the sensitive and vulnerable areas of their respective districts.

The exercise was aimed at boosting the confidence of the general public besides preparing police personnel to tackle any untoward situation, he said.

Shukla said security has already been beefed up across the state, and 20,000 police personnel have been deployed to keep vigil and ensure peaceful Republic Day celebrations.

The Special DGP said that the CPs and SSPs were also directed to conduct a special cordon and search operation (CASO) under the supervision of SP-rank officers at all the crowded places, including railway stations, bus stands, markets, shopping malls, and public parks.

"We strictly instructed all the police personnel to deal with every person in a friendly and polite manner while frisking them during the course of this operation," he added.

Meanwhile, police teams have continued their drive against drugs, 'Yudh Nashian Virudh', for the 330th day, with 50 alleged drug smugglers arrested on Sunday. Police said 150 grams of heroin and 376 intoxicant tablets and capsules were recovered from their possession.