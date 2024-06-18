Punjab Police conducts intensive vehicle checking across state

Chandigarh, Jun 18 (PTI) The Punjab Police conducted intensive checking of two-wheelers and four-wheelers on Tuesday at checkpoints set up across the state as part of a special operation against drugs and anti-social elements, officials said.

They said 603 vehicles were fined during the four-hour drive and 35 were impounded. Police teams also checked 4,236 suspicious persons, police said.

Special Director General of Police Arpit Shukla said during the operation, a thorough search of suspected vehicles and persons was conducted while ensuring the minimum inconvenience to the general public.

He said 372 well-coordinated checkpoints involving over 2,684 police personnel were set up.

As part of the ongoing special anti-drug awareness campaign, police in SBS Nagar district organised a district-level cycle rally to sensitise people about the detrimental effects of drugs and exhort them to live a healthy life. PTI CHS IJT IJT