Punjab Police conducts search operation at bus terminals, arrests 124 drug smugglers

Chandigarh: Punjab Police conducted a cordon and search operation at bus terminals across the state amid the ongoing 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' (war against drugs) campaign, which began two-and-a-half months back.

The operation was carried out in all the 28 police districts in Punjab on Thursday on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

Special Director General of Police (Law and Order), Arpit Shukla, who monitored the state-level operation, said that all the police commissioners and senior superintendents of police were asked to ensure heavy deployment of police force under the supervision of SP-rank officers to make this operation successful.

He said that suspicious persons were checked during the operation conducted at the bus stands in the state.

Apart from this, police teams continued the drive against drugs and conducted raids at 486 locations on Thursday, leading to the arrest of 124 alleged drug smugglers after registration of 83 FIRs across the state, an official statement said.

With this, the number of total drug smugglers arrested has reached 11,208 within 75 days of the campaign, it said.

Meanwhile, Shukla said that Thursday's operation resulted in recovery of 4.02 kg heroin, 2.5 kg opium and Rs 27,090 allegedly transacted for drugs from the possession of those arrested.

He said that more than 200 police teams, comprising over 1,200 police personnel, under the supervision of 87 gazetted officers conducted raids across the state and checked as many as 481 suspicious persons during the day-long operation.

In Gurdaspur, a bulldozer was used to raze the houses of two alleged drug smugglers. The houses were constructed illegally on the land of the Water Resource Department at the Dida Sansia village, SSP Gurdaspur, Aaditya said.

He said that both the accused, whose houses were demolished, have a criminal background and face multiple cases.

Arpit Shukla, meanwhile, said that Punjab Police have devised a comprehensive strategy and such operations will continue till the scourge of drugs is eradicated from the state.

He said that with the state government has enforced a three-pronged strategy -- Enforcement, De-addiction and Prevention (EDP) -- to eradicate drugs from the state. Punjab Police as part of 'De-addiction' has convinced 116 persons to undergo de-addiction and rehabilitation treatment.