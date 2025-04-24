Punjab Police conducts search operation in spa centres, bars, salons

Chandigarh, Apr 24 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Thursday conducted a cordon and search operation at several places including spa centres, bars and salons across the state.

The operation was conducted on the directions of the Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

Over 2,500 police personnel were involved in carrying out this operation, which was conducted in a synchronised manner across the state, said police.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Naresh Arora said keeping in view that such vulnerable places could be used to carry out illegal activities, police conducted this operation across the state.

"We had strictly instructed all the police personnel to deal with every person in a friendly and polite manner during the course of this operation," he added.

He said police teams have carried out searches at 87 spa centres, 24 bars, 666 salons and 111 'Sarai' in the state.

Apart from this, police teams continued its anti-drug drive and conducted raids at 448 locations on Thursday, leading to the arrest of 89 drug smugglers after registration of 71 first information reports (FIRs) across the state.

With this, the number of total drug smugglers arrested has reached 7,295 within 55 days.

The ADGP said the raids have resulted in the recovery of 2.8 kg heroin, 3.5 kg opium and Rs 1.08 lakh drug money from the possession of the arrested drug smugglers. PTI CHS KSS KSS