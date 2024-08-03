Punjab Police conducts special operation of checking vehicles

Chandigarh, Aug 3 (PTI) Punjab Police on Saturday conducted a special operation of checking vehicles in 10 districts of the state, officials said.

The operation was aimed at keeping vigil around the movement of drug traffickers, bootleggers and other anti-social elements on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

Special DGP Arpit Shukla said that police checkpoints involving over 1,100 police personnel were set up at 91 entry and exit points of 10 districts, which share boundaries with four states and UT Chandigarh.

The 10 inter-state border districts are Pathankot, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Fazilka, Ropar, SAS Nagar, Patiala, Sangrur, Mansa, Hoshiarpur and Bathinda.

During the operation, Shukla said a thorough search of suspected vehicles and persons was conducted while ensuring minimum inconvenience to the general public.

Besides checking the vehicles, the police teams also verified their registration numbers using the Vahan mobile app, he added.

The Special DGP said that as many as 3,668 vehicles entering and exiting the state were checked, of which 139 were fined and 12 were impounded.

The police also registered 14 first information reports (FIRs) after arresting 14 persons. The police teams have also rounded up 431 suspicious persons for questioning.

He said during checking, the police in Patiala got a major achievement with the arrest of a weapon smuggler identified as Tarun, a resident of Rajasthan, when he was on the way to deliver a weapon consignment.

The police recovered four .32 bore pistols along with magazines from his possession, Shukla said, adding further investigations are on. PTI CHS AS AS