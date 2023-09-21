Punjab Police conducts special operation to nab criminals linked with gangster Goldy Brar

Chandigarh, Sep 21 (PTI) The Punjab Police launched raids at several places on Thursday to nab criminals linked with Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, a senior official said.

Advertisment

The special operation, which started at around 7 am, is being carried out in all the districts of the state, he added.

"The operation is being carried out at more than 1,200 places throughout Punjab," Special Director General of Police (law and order) Arpit Shukla told PTI.

Several police teams comprising senior officials are part of the operation.

Advertisment

"Around 5,000 policemen are involved in this exercise," Shukla said.

Senior police officers, including inspectors general of police, police commissioners and senior superintendents of police, are personally monitoring the operation, he added.

Goldy Brar was the main accused in the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29 last year.

Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar, a native of Sri Muktsar Sahib in Punjab, went to Canada on a student visa in 2017. He is an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. PTI CHS VSD RC