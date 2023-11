Hoshiarpur, Nov 3 (PTI) A police constable was killed after his car hit a tree along the Garhshankar-Banga road here in Punjab, police said on Friday.

Sandeep Singh (37) of Chogitti, Jalandhar, died on the spot. The accident took place near Fatehpur Kalan village on Thursday night, they said.

Police said that his body has been sent for postmortem to the Garhshankar Civil Hospital. PTI COR SUN AS AS ANB ANB