Punjab Police cracks down on Arms Act offenders ahead of Independence Day, raid 205 premises

Chandigarh, Aug 7 (PTI) Punjab Police on Thursday launched a statewide crackdown on anti-social elements and conducted simultaneous raids at the premises of people involved in more than three cases under the Arms Act over the past three years, officials said.

The raids were carried out on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav as part of special operations ahead of Independence Day, they said.

Special DGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla said the day-long operation was conducted in a synchronised manner across the state, with all commissioners of police and senior superintendents of police instructed to deploy adequate police teams to trace and verify the whereabouts of such people.

He said as many as 120 police teams comprising over 1,000 personnel carried out raids at the premises of at least 205 people facing over three Arms Act cases in the last three years.

The purpose of the operation was not only to locate these people but also to ensure they had returned to a law-abiding lifestyle, he added.

More than 400 police checkpoints have also been established across Punjab to monitor the activities of anti-social elements, the officer said. PTI CHS OZ OZ