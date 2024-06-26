Punjab Police destroys 83 kg heroin, 10,000 kg poppy husk

Chandigarh, Jun 26 (PTI) Punjab Police destroyed 83 kg of heroin, 10,000 kg of poppy husk, 100 kg of ganja, 4.52 lakh pills at 10 different locations across the state on Wednesday.

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav visited a drug disposal site, Punjab Chemical and Crop Protection Limited in Dera Bassi, SAS Nagar to check the ongoing disposal of drug consignments belonging to districts including Kapurthala, SAS Nagar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Roopnagar and all other ranges.

In a statement, DGP Yadav said this huge quantity of drug consignments pertaining to 626 drug cases are being disposed of in a transparent manner at 10 different locations in the state.

Recently, Punjab Police disposed of at least 2,700 kg of heroin, 3,450 kg of opium, 1.77 lakh kg poppy husk, 1.40 crore pills and 2 lakh injections since the formation of the AAP government.

The last drug disposal was held on June 7 throughout the state.

The DGP appealed to people to stay away from any kind of drugs as addiction to narcotics could cost them their life.

He also exhorted the people of the State to join Punjab Police in its fight against drugs and share information if they found anyone smuggling or supplying drugs.

"Together, let us pledge to fight against drugs with unwavering resolve. Let us protect our youth, our families, and our future," he said, while reiterating the commitment of the Punjab Police to make Punjab a drug-free state. PTI CHS NB NB