Punjab Police dismantles cross-border arms smuggling module, seven held

Chandigarh, Oct 31 (PTI) Punjab Police on Friday dismantled a cross-border arms smuggling module allegedly linked to Pakistan and apprehended its seven operatives from Amritsar in an intelligence-led operation, officials said.

"Shamsher Singh alias Sima, Amandeep Singh alias Bobby, Balwinder Singh alias Kaka, Gurdev Singh, Karanpreet Singh, Harman Singh & one juvenile have been apprehended, all residents of Amritsar," Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, posted on X.

He added that 15 sophisticated pistols -- 9 Glock 9MM Pistols & 6 Pistols .30 Bore -- have been recovered from their possession.

"In a major intelligence-led operation, Amritsar Commissionerate Police dismantles a big cross-border arms smuggling module with links to Pakistan," the DGP said.

Preliminary investigation reveals that the arrested accused were in contact with a Pakistan-based handler through social media and were actively involved in procuring and supplying illegal weapons across Punjab, he said.

"FIRs have been registered at the police station Cantonment, Amritsar. Further investigation is underway to expose and dismantle the entire network, including its backward and forward linkages," he asserted.

The DGP reaffirmed the commitment of the Punjab Police to dismantle cross-border arms smuggling networks and curb the spread of illegal weapons and organised crime in the state.