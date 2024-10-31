Punjab Police dismantles interstate arms smuggling module, 7 operatives apprehended

Chandigarh, Oct 31 (PTI) In a breakthrough, the Amritsar Police Commissionerate has dismantled an interstate weapons smuggling module with seven of its operatives apprehended, a top police officer said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The module is linked to USA-based Dilpreet Singh, Punjab's Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said, adding that 12 pistols, 16 magazines, and 23 cartridges were seized.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the module was providing logistical support to various gangs by procuring weapons from Madhya Pradesh.

"An FIR has been registered at police station Islamabad (in Amritsar), and a thorough investigation is ongoing to identify others involved in the network," the DGP posted on X.

Advertisment

He said the Punjab Police is committed to taking strict action against organized crime and illegal weapons trafficking and is working to uncover all forward and backward linkages within the network. PTI SUN NSD NSD