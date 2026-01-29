Punjab Police foils cross-border smuggling bid, seize sophisticated pistols, 2 kg heroin

Chandigarh, Jan 29 (PTI) Punjab Police, in coordination with the BSF, has foiled a major cross-border smuggling attempt near a border outpost in Fazilka district and recovered a large cache of arms, ammunition and narcotics, a top police officer said on Thursday.

Director General of Police (DGP), Gaurav Yadav, said 2.1 kg of heroin and 21 sophisticated pistols along with ammunition were recovered in the operation.

These included 11 Glock pistols along with 22 magazines, one Baretta pistol with one magazine, five Zigana pistols with 10 magazines, three Norinco pistols with five magazines, one Ghaffar Security pistol (MP-5 type) with one magazine, and 310 live cartridges (9 mm), the DGP said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Pakistan-based smugglers crossed the zero line to push arms and narcotics into the Indian territory by taking advantage of the night conditions and dense fog.

However, alert Border Security Force (BSF) troops fired several rounds to prevent the breach, followed by a joint search operation that led to the recoveries, the DGP said.

Assistant Inspector General of Police, Counter Intelligence, Gursewak Singh Brar, said that acting on reliable inputs, police teams along with BSF troops executed a joint operation at Teja Ruhela village in Fazilka to foil an attempt by Pakistani smugglers to push drugs and arms into the Indian territory.

Further investigation is underway to unravel the entire network, he said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and Arms Act at a police station in Fazilka. PTI CHS SVN ARI