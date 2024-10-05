Punjab Police foils robbery with arrest of four criminals

Chandigarh, Oct 5 (PTI) Punjab Police on Saturday said it has foiled a robbery with the arrest of four persons, including the alleged kingpin of the notorious Jassa Burj gang.

Police also recovered four pistols along with 11 live cartridges from their possession, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav here.

Police arrested Jaspreet Singh alias Jassa, the alleged kingpin of the gang and three others who have been identified as Karanveer Singh alias Karni of the Gulabgarh village, Resham Singh of the Chatha village and Hardeep Singh alias Aarshi of the Sekhu village.

All the accused have criminal history and were allegedly involved in crimes including arms supply, snatching, kidnapping and other crimes, police said.

DGP Yadav said, acting on a tip-off, police apprehended the accused from the Ring Road in Bathinda and allegedly recovered weapons from their possession.

During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the accused were planning a robbery, targeting a financer in the Rama Mandi area of the Bathinda district. PTI CHS MNK MNK