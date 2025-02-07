Punjab Police forms SIT to probe illegal migration

Chandigarh, Feb 7 (PTI) Punjab Police has set up a four-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to inquire into the issue of illegal migration and human trafficking, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Friday.

The SIT will take action against any person found involved in illegal migration or human trafficking, the DGP said in a post on X.

The development comes two days after 104 Indians, including 30 from Punjab, were deported from the US.

Many of those deported have said they were duped by travel agents who took them to the US through the 'donkey route' -- an illegal and risky pathway used by migrants to enter the country.

"A Four-member Fact-Finding Committee/Special Investigation Team has been constituted under the chairmanship of Sh. Parveen Sinha, IPS, ADGP NRI, and includes Sh. Shive Verma, IPS, ADGP/Internal Security, Dr. S Boopathi, IPS, IGP/Provisioning and Sh. Satinder Singh, IPS, DIG Border Range to enquire into the issue of illegal human trafficking/illegal migration arising from the deportation of Indian Citizens domiciled in Punjab from the United States," Yadav said in a post on X.

"The Fact-Finding Committee/Special Investigation Team has been directed to take appropriate action as per law and facts and take action against any person found involved in committing illegalities and indulging in illegal migration/human trafficking," he said.

The DGP said the SIT has been empowered to co-opt any other police officer in the investigation and shall maintain coordination with the concerned senior superintendents of police and commissioners of police who have been directed to provide all necessary assistance and infrastructural facilities to the team.