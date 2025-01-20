Punjab Police gears up for Republic Day, DGP directs tightened security measures

Chandigarh, Jan 20 (PTI) Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Monday issued directives to bolster security arrangements, intensify night operations and increase police presence across the state in the run-up to Republic Day.

Advertisment

Accompanied by Special DGP (Internal Security) RN Dhoke, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) Nilabh Kishore and ADGP Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Promod Ban, the DGP visited Amritsar and Jalandhar.

The DGP chaired law-and-order review meetings with the officers from Amritsar and Jalandhar Commissionerates and the Border, Jalandhar and Ludhiana police ranges, an official statement said.

He also reviewed the ongoing counter-terror operations, action against drug traffickers and organised crime.

Advertisment

"Security arrangements were reviewed and suitable instructions were given to maintain peace and harmony by ensuring police presence at all important places, intensify domination operations and other preventive and detective measures ahead of Republic Day celebrations," Yadav said.

As part of the heightened security, police personnel will conduct regular patrols and checks, particularly at night to prevent any potential threats or disruptions, he said.

Additional police forces will be deployed in in sensitive areas, including border districts, to maintain law and order in the night domination operations, he added.

Advertisment

The DGP said all officers have also been instructed to keep a close watch on suspicious activities and individuals and to take prompt action in case of any security breaches.

"I've mandated all the officers to not let anyone take the law into their hands and if any person was found indulged in any violent activities they should be dealt with firmly and an FIR should be registered immediately," he said.

He also directed officers to increase the police checkpoints in their respective jurisdictions and ensure interception of a maximum vehicles.

Advertisment

Yadav also asked the officers to focus on issuing Look Out Circulars (LoC), Red Corner Notices (RCNs), Open Arrest Warrants, Blue Corner Notices (BCNs) and extradition proposals for bringing back wanted criminals from abroad to face justice. PTI CHS OZ OZ