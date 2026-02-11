Punjab: Police identifies 3 accused in Moga shooting incident; Opposition slams Mann govt

Chandigarh, Feb 11 (PTI) The opposition in Punjab slammed the AAP government over the shooting at migrant labourers in Moga, asking the Bhagwant Mann dispensation to wake up from its “slumber”.

A day after the incident, Moga Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Gandhi said that the three bike-borne assailants have been identified, and efforts are on to arrest them.

Two migrant labourers were injured after the three assailants allegedly opened fire at a group of workers in Punjab's Moga district on Tuesday. The incident occurred on the Zira road when the group was going for a meal after their work at a factory.

After the incident, an unverified post surfaced on Instagram in which a user named Nirvair Singh claimed responsibility for the firing. The post also contained a video of the purported incident.

On being asked about the post, SSP Gandhi said the case is being probed from all angles.

Condemning the shooting, Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar said migrant labourers have been targeted as part of a conspiracy.

In a post on X, Jakhar said, "Earlier in Punjab, businessmen were being targeted, due to which no new industry was willing to come here. Now in Moga, an incident has occurred where migrant workers were targeted as part of a conspiracy. This is not Punjabiyat." He said these migrant workers make a significant contribution to Punjab's industry and agriculture.

"This is a highly condemnable act. The Bhagwant Mann government should wake up from its slumber and show the courage to take action against the forces that are creating divisions in society and disrupting the law and order situation," the BJP chief added.

The unverified post, which appeared after the incident, claimed that the firing on people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar was carried out by Ladi Bhalwan and Nirvair Singh.

The post said the firing was carried out in an act of "protest" against these migrant workers who "spoil" the atmosphere of Punjab. It also warned of more violence if migrant workers were not driven out of villages and towns.

The post also sought to justify the attack by referring to past crimes involving migrant workers. It warned sarpanches and panchayat members who get Aadhaar cards made for the migrant workers, and allow them to stay for the sake of votes.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring dubbed the shooting incident on migrant workers as “alarming and disturbing”.

"Nip the evil in the bud. Attack on migrant labourers must be probed and the guilty given exemplary punishment. We have to defeat such forces while remaining united. I hope the @AAPPunjab Government and also the Government of India take serious note of it,” he said in a post on X.

Warring added, “We have to rise above partisan politics to combat this serious threat to OUR PUNJAB." Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said after complete "lawlessness and gangster Raj", a new conspiracy seems to be afoot to destabilise Punjab.

Badal said in a post on X, "This firing on migrant labourers in Moga is enough to understand the sinister move. The @AamAadmiParty govt under @ArvindKejriwal's remote control, Chief Minister @BhagwantMann, and their notorious Saam, Daam, Dand, Bhed' strategy are directly responsible for this state of affairs.” He said urgent steps are needed to tackle this situation before AAP's ruthless tactics turn Punjab into a permanent battleground of division, coercion, and chaos. PTI CHS OZ OZ OZ