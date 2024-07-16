Punjab Police inducts 3 Army-trained QRTs in Pathankot to tackle terror eventualities

Pathankot, Jul 16 (PTI) The Punjab Police has inducted three quick response teams (QRTs), specially trained by the Army, in Pathankot district to tackle any eventuality such as terror attack or hostage situation, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

These highly trained QRTs, which will be deployed in three subdivisions of the border district, will be equipped with specialised vehicles which are fitted with Light Machine Gun (LMG), said Pathankot Senior Superintendent of Police Suhail Qasim Mir.

The trained police personnel will also be equipped with a wide range of equipment which the police personnel usually do not possess, the SSP told PTI.

"The QRTs are specially equipped and operationally trained. They are for dealing with different situations which may arise like terror attack, shoot out scenario or hostage crisis situation," said Mir.

He said these police personnel, who have undertaken commando courses, were specially trained by the Army.

Several drills and simulations were also carried out as part of their training programme, he said.

He said each QRT comprises 10 police personnel and they will undertake regular patrolling in their areas.

"They are the force multiplier," he said.

Punjab's Pathankot district borders the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir. Last month, the police were put on high alert after a villager claimed to have spotted two suspicious men in a village here.

On June 12, two foreign terrorists were killed in a gunfight in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Punjab had seen twin terror attacks -- one at Dinanagar in Gurdaspur in 2015 and second at Pathankot air base in 2016. PTI CHS KSS KSS